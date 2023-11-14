Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.86. 949,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,582. The stock has a market cap of $461.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on V
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.