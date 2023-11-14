Summit X LLC Sells 181 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

