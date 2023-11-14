Summit X LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,202,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,294,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

