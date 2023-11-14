Summit X LLC Sells 58 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,276. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

