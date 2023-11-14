Summit X LLC Sells 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.63. The stock had a trading volume of 516,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.20.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

