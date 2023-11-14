Summit X LLC Sells 731 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 437.8% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $260,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 51,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,347,246. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $338.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.35. The company has a market cap of $861.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

