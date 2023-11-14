Summit X LLC Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,943,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $52.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,460.33. 9,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

