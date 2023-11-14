Summit X LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 91,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

