Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,727. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel purchased 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,199.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel bought 13,520 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $200,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,199.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

