Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $9.78. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,242,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 18.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

