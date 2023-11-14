Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $10.10. Sunrun shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 3,814,122 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Up 15.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $27,815.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.