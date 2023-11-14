Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 4.6 %

SDPI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

