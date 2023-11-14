Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 4.6 %
SDPI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.42.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
