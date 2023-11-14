Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.83. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 138,179 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,438,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after buying an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

