Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

