Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys 295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

