Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys 680 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

