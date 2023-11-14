Sweeney & Michel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

