Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.