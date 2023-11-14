Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

