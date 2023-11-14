Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.5% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

