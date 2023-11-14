Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.