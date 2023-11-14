Sweeney & Michel LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after buying an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,970,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

