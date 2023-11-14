Sweeney & Michel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

CVX stock opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

