Sweeney & Michel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $440 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

