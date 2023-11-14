Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.