Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

