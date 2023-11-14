Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VCSH stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.