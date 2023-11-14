Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VCSH stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.