Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Hess worth $135,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess's revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

