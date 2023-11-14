Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Trade Desk worth $123,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

