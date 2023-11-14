Swiss National Bank Has $121.66 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $121,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,192 shares of company stock worth $5,773,901 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

