Swiss National Bank Has $156.44 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $156,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

