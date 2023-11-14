Swiss National Bank Has $158.55 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica worth $158,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

LULU stock opened at $416.98 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $419.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.49 and its 200 day moving average is $380.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

