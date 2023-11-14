Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of American International Group worth $152,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.