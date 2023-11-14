Swiss National Bank Sells 77,600 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Charter Communications worth $130,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 591.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $406.41 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

