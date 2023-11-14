Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Republic Services worth $122,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 76,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

