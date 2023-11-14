Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.9 %

About Swiss Re

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

(Get Free Report

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.