Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $532.44. 125,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.99. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $533.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.