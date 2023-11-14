Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $533.49

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $533.49 and last traded at $533.24, with a volume of 77254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $522.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.39 and a 200-day moving average of $443.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

