Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
SYPR remained flat at $1.93 during trading on Tuesday. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,215. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
