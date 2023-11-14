Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR remained flat at $1.93 during trading on Tuesday. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,215. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

