T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of T-Mobile US worth $580,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,297,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,610,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

