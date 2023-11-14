Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.76

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.76 and last traded at $153.95, with a volume of 249523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

