Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.63

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 205608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,051.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $73,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

