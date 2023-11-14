Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) vs. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Critical Review

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tarena International and China Liberal Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 539.53%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

This table compares Tarena International and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -1.68% -0.46% -2.72% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and China Liberal Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.05 $12.11 million ($0.50) -3.44 China Liberal Education $17.89 million 0.32 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats Tarena International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.