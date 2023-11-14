TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 25,090 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $81,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $536.27 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $537.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

