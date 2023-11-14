TD Asset Management Inc Buys 39,014 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.83% of Domino’s Pizza worth $98,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

DPZ opened at $374.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

