TD Asset Management Inc Buys 53,174 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $150,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,855.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

