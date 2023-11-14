TD Asset Management Inc Has $106.40 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Trade Desk worth $106,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

