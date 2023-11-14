TD Asset Management Inc Has $87.51 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $87,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,217,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,868,000 after acquiring an additional 192,170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.