TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $176,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,492,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,417,000 after acquiring an additional 605,606 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE KO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

