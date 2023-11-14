TD Asset Management Inc Sells 17,002 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Humana worth $129,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of HUM stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.12 and its 200 day moving average is $486.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
