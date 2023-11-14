TD Asset Management Inc Sells 48,346 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $92,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of IBM opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

